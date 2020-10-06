FLORENCE — Virginia Louise Murks, age 82, of Florence, passed away October 3, 2020. A graveside service is planned at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
Mrs. Murks was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ruel Murks; son, Raymond Young; and siblings, Jerry Reeves, Quanie Reeves, Eva Miller, and Margaret Rayburn.
Survivors include her sons, Eddie Young (Melissa); grandsons, Brett Young and Will Rayburn; granddaughters, Natalie Mitchell (Dallas) and Meredith Rayburn; and siblings, Kenneth Reeves, Lois Smith, and Brenda Reeves.
Mrs. Murks was a loving wife for 48 years and was faithfully by her husband’s side as he was in the nursing home for three years. She never missed a day of being with him. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ.
She dearly loved her sons and grandchildren, and enjoyed cooking all of their favorite foods.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Florence Nursing and Rehab for their loving care, and a special thanks to Kristi McDonald.
You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.
