FLORENCE — vVirginia Louise Sledge, age 85, of Florence, passed away November 24, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, at 2:00 p.m. at Center Hill Church of Christ Cemetery.
Mrs. Sledge was preceded in death by her parents, Mamie and Gus McDonald and nephew, Steve Cross. Survivors include her husband, Robert Sledge; children, Richa Rutherford, Mike Williams (Jeannie), Robert Sledge, II, Renee Lewis and Brandy Bevis; grandchildren, Bradley and Bethany Williams, Chad and Ryan Rutherford, Matt Peffer, Madison and Jake Taylor, Zane and Zoey Bevis, and Sterling and Grant Sledge; great-grandchildren, Caden Rutherford, Adaline Williams, and Ryland, Hayden and Everly Williams; sister, Marie Morrison; and nieces, Ann Mangione (Nick), Peggy Herston (Jimmy) and Sherry Clemons (Rick).
Mrs. Sledge was an active member of Jackson Heights Church of Christ. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who devoted her life to her family.
The family would like to thank Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home for their loving care. You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com
