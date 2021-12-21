FLORENCE — Virginia Ruth Lovelace West, age 79, of Florence, passed away December 19, 2021. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 21, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Dennis Oakley officiating. Burial will be at Pisgah Cemetery.
Mrs. West was preceded in death by her husband, Billy West; parents, James and Exa Lovelace; and siblings, Raymond Lovelace, Elaine Cox, Donnie Lovelace and Sarah Lovelace.
Survivors include her children, Wade West, Phillip West (Tammy), Danny West (Kim) and Keith West (Rhonda); grandchildren, Jeremy Nichols, Amy Reed, Amanda West Howard, Jennifer Cantrell, Heather Parrish, Justin West, Nathan West and Katelan Creasy; sister, Peggy Jones; brothers, Bobby and Jimmy Lovelace; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. West enjoyed camping, dancing, cleaning house, cooking, visiting with family and friends, watching Andy Griffith, and her beloved dog, Sugar.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jeremy Nichols, Justin West, Nathan West, Jacky West, Tony Cox, Jay Lovelace, Larry West, and Tommy Boothe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Shoals Hospice, Mitchell Hollingsworth nursing and Christy Johnson and crew. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
