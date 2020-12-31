ROGERSVILLE — Virginia Lynn Fuqua Horton died December 29th at the age of 90.
Born February 9, 1930, she grew up on a farm in Rogersville, the fourth daughter of Lewis Mason and Osie Jo McLemore Fuqua. Dubbed “best all around” in her senior class at Lauderdale County High School, Virginia enrolled in Florence State Teachers College (now UNA) with plans to become a teacher. A few days of practice teaching convinced her to shift instead to business and accounting, where she excelled. After graduating from college, her work life centered around bookkeeping and office management, mostly for car dealerships. After retiring from full-time work, she kept busy by working as a tax preparer for H&R Block.
In addition to a career path, college introduced Virginia to fellow student and eventual electrical engineer Cowden Wiley Horton, whom she married on June 21, 1953. They had 62 years together before he died in 2015, and yet she said, “I thought we’d have more time.”
Family was everything to Virginia. Her four sisters were among her best friends. She doted on her younger brother. The four children she raised grew into a large family - who she loved being Nana/Nanny to.
As a young mom in the 1960s and 1970s, Virginia was a dependable school and PTA volunteer. She read the newspaper cover to cover every day. Her signature spaghetti recipe came from a Chicago restaurant she never visited. Her wild ham sandwiches were famous. While she was proud of her pound cake, in truth it was bone-dry unless soaked in fresh strawberry juice. She claimed never to have had any alcohol beyond one sip of wine at one office dinner party. She loved reading, vegetable gardens, hummingbirds, dogs (not cats), old TV shows, sweets and (sometimes) the Atlanta Braves. A lifelong Methodist, she was a member of Edgemont United Methodist Church but had been physically unable to attend for some time.
Never warm and fuzzy, she was smart and strong and clear-sighted. She seldom hesitated to speak her mind, which remained sharp until the end. When she was in her early 40s and businesses were increasingly incorporating digital technology, she learned how to use a computer to keep office accounts that previously were managed on paper. Virginia lived with several serious health problems for years and was diagnosed with COVID-19 the day before she died.
She is survived by her children: Leigh Ann McKelway (Bill) of Richmond, VA; Mark Horton (Shannon) of Huntsville; Mary Lynn Tipton (Lyn) of Gurley; and David Horton of Florence. Additional survivors include nine grandchildren and nine great-granddaughters.
A graveside service will be held for Mrs. Horton on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.
The family would like to extend a thank you to special family friend, Amanda Hill for her years of caregiving, love, and support. As well as ElderCare and Glenwood Center for their continued support.
Arrangements were entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home. You are invited to leave condolences on our website at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented