FLORENCE — Virginia Nell Cannon Brown, age 91, lived in Florence for the past 22 years. Previously lived in Brewton, AL and Birmingham, AL.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you