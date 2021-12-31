KILLEN — Virginia Nell English Henry, 82, of Killen, AL, passed away December 29, 2021, at her residence. Everyone loved and knew her as “Mama Jenny”. She was a retired nurse and also served many years as a volunteer EMT with Killen Ambulance & Rescue Squad. She was a member of North Carolina Church of Christ.
Survivors include sons, Vance Henry (Katrina) and Vaughn Henry (Emily); grandchildren, Chelsea Whitlock (Tanner), Rheagan Burgess (Brett), Luke Henry and Elijah Henry; nephew, Shawn English (Letha).
Preceded in death by parents, Herman Matthew English and Ila Virgie Clemmons English; brother, Herman English, Jr.; sister, Ruth Brewer (Tom); niece, Teresa Brewer Head; great- nephew, Jeremy Burgess.
Visitation with the family will be today, December 31, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at North Carolina Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church with Bro. Don Williams and Bro. Leon Cole officiating. Burial will be in North Carolina Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tanner Whitlock, Brett Burgess, Austin Burgess, Joshua Mahers, Luke Henry, Elijah Henry, James McElhaney and Casey Goodwin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Head, Shawn English, R.C. Clemmons, and her special canine friend, Chester.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the North Carolina Cemetery Fund or the ALS Foundation of Alabama.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented