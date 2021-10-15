TUPELO, MISSISSIPPI — Virginia Nell “Ginny” Millican, 65, passed away peacefully at her home in Tupelo, MS, on October 11, 2021. Born on August 25, 1956 in Scottsboro, AL to the late Pete Millican and Mary Wilson Wood Millican, she grew up in Muscle Shoals and graduated from Muscle Shoals High School where she enjoyed friends, art and music.She was a member of Muscle Shoals First United Methodist Church. She attended the University of North Alabama and Auburn University. Later, she graduated from the University of Alabama.
Ginny lived in California for 35 years where she had a successful marriage and family counseling practice and mentored many interns in other counseling clinics in Sherman Oaks, CA. After early retirement she moved to Tupelo, Mississippi to be closer to family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her maternal grandparents, Wayne and Lyda Selby Wood of Scottsboro, AL; paternal grandparents, Thomas and Verna McKenzie Millican of Section, AL; aunts, Virginia Wood Blount of Huntsville, Sarah Jane Wood Mullins of Huntsville, Maxine Vandiver of Paint Rock, AL; cousin, Thomas Vandiver of Paint Rock, AL; and nephew, Joshua Morgan Hancock of Tupelo.
She is survived by her sisters, Betty Millican Hancock (Dean) and Pat Millican Jackson (Jack), both of Birmingham; nieces, Katie Hancock (Rebecca); nephew, Jonathan Hancock (Katlin) and great-nephews, Joshua Nolan Hancock and Jackson York, all of Tuscaloosa; cousins, Don Wood of Knoxville, TN, Bill Blount (Patti) of Grant, AL, Carrol Ann Mullins Russell of Huntsville, AL, Jamie Mullins Bostick (Brian) of Memphis, TN, George Cudabac (Shirley) of Ashland City, TN, Jimmy Vandiver of Scottsboro, AL; and Sandra Robinson of Princeton, AL.
A private family memorial service will be held in the near future in Birmingham, Al. Holland Funeral Director’s is honored to be serving their friends.
