FLORENCE — Virginia O’Kelley “Jennie Ray” Johnson, age 82, of Florence, passed away March 20, 2022. A graveside service will be held today, March 22, at 2:00 p.m. at Mount Zion Cemetery with Brother Sonny Owen officiating.
Jennie was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lee Johnson; father, Grady O’Kelley; mother, Lorene “Bo” O’Kelley; and longtime best friend, Hazel Cummings.
She is survived by her children, David, Suleen, (David), and Tim; stepdaughters, Denise and Charlotte (Tommy Lee); grandchildren, Amber (Seth), Joey (Stephanie), Crissy (Blake), Blake (Talea), Chelsea (Justin) and Hunter; great-grandchildren, Sydney, Carter, Chloe, Hayden, Cooper, Hadley and Ava; and brother, Ronnie (Norine).
Pallbearers will be Wade Smith, Chris Crunk, Wayne Roberson, Blake Ray, Joey Williams, and Hunter Ray. Jeff Stutts, Carter Thompson, Hayden Blevins and Cooper Poague will serve as honorary pallbearers.
She loved working with flowers and going fishing, but her favorite thing to do was spending time with her family.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
