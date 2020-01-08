ROGERSVILLE — Virginia P. Springer, 87, of Rogersville died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at NAMC.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 9, 2020, 10 to 11 AM at Mt. Bethel Methodist Church, County Road 53 Rogersville, AL. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM with Tommy Heaps and Brad Green officiating. Burial will be in Harvey Cemetery. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
Mrs. Springer was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell J. Springer; brothers, Reeder, Howard, Hassel and Hershel Burbank; parents, William Carl and Vester Burbank.
She is survived by her children, Ronald Springer (Teresa), Janet Smith (Mark) and Bryan Springer (Carol); grandchildren, Corey Springer (Laura), Nicholas Springer (Whitney) and Ethan Smith; great-granddaughters, Ashton and Finley Springer; sister, Jean Springer; brother, Hulon Burbank.
Pallbearers will be Corey Springer, Nicholas Springer, Ethan Smith, Brad Green, Jared Green and Shawn McGee.
