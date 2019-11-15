TUSCUMBIA — Virginia Pauline Willingham, 84, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. The visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., today, November 15, 2019 at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Morrison’s Chapel, with Gerald Sockwell officiating. Interment will be at Guy Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Mrs. Willingham was a member of Colbert Heights Church of Christ. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Gertrude Ogletree; brother, Harmon Ogletree; sisters, Peggy Carter and Juanita Underwood; half-brother, Tommy Ogletree; and daughter-in-law, Karen Burns Willingham.
Mrs. Willingham is survived by her husband of 66 years, O’Neal Willingham Jr.; sons Ricky Willingham (Kara), Dennis Willingham (Luann), and Keith Willingham (Lisa); brother Bobby Ogletree; sister Marie Oliver; grandchildren, Bradly Willingham (Katie), Ashley Crockett (Matt), David Willingham (Layla), Andrea Padgett (Robert), Jacob Willingham (Gabby), Abbie Schofield (Michael), and Luke Willingham; great-grandchildren, John David Willingham, Jude Willingham, Bea Crocket, Mae Karen Padgett, and Hattie Willingham; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Grandsons and grandsons-in-law will serve as pallbearers.
