FLORENCE
Virginia Posey, 82, died September 19, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Greenview Memorial Park. An online guestbook may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
