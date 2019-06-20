NEW MARKET, TENNESSEE — Virginia Raines Jeter of New Market and Lawrenceburg, TN passed away May 21, 2019, at Life Care Center in Jefferson City, TN surrounded by her children.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. William C. Jeter. Together, they raised a family of six children in Lawrenceburg until moving to New Market in 2007. Their son Michael Jeter died in 2003. Virginia is survived by their other children, Kim Jeter (Sara), Santa Marta, Colombia; Gina Barham (Joe), Goodlettsville, TN; Amanda Parsons (Jim), Killen, AL; Emily Jeter, Alexandria, VA; and Lori Wicker (Ken), New Market, TN. Also surviving are her sister, Betty Shipmon of Memphis, nieces and nephews, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Virginia Raines Jeter will be held in Lawrenceburg at Immanuel Baptist Church on Saturday, June 22, 2019. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. with the memorial service to begin at noon. A graveside service and inurnment will follow at the Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. Cremation services have been provided by Farrar Funeral Home of Jefferson City, Tennessee. The family requests that any memorial donations be made to the Immanuel Baptist Church.
