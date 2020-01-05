TUSCUMBIA — Virginia Robertson Thorne died peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the age of 97 at her home. Visitation will be from 10 until 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Our Lady of The Shoals Catholic Church in Tuscumbia with a funeral Mass following at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Maxwell I. “Bobby” Thorne; parents, Harvey and Margaret Robertson; sister, Rose Harper Dance; and sons, Bobby and Mike Thorne.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan Kirkland (Ron) and Judy Tate (Bobby); grandchildren, Shannon Hoyle (Emery), Kerrie Blanke (Cass), Jill Porter (Drake), Ryan Renegar (Merridy), Justin Thorne (Sarah), Neil Thorne (Keri) and Emily Phipps; daughters-in-law, Carol Phipps and Patti Baugh; great grandchildren, Walker and Virginia Kate Hoyle, Henry Thomas, Kirkland and Harper Blanke, Lainey, Sarah and James Porter, Dylan and Cody Thorne, Cade and Cullen Thorne and Michael Phipps; special friends, Margaret Jones, Etoyle Manush, and Frances Kasmeier; and cousins, nieces and nephews.
Virginia was a faithful member of Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church her entire life. She also enjoyed her many years of working for TVA and retired after 40 years of dedicated service.
Virginia, known as “Nannie” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always looked forward to the many gatherings of her extended family including birthdays, holidays, and beach trips. She was a faithful follower of the Atlanta Braves and the Auburn Tigers.
Pallbearers will be Justin Thorne, Neil Thorne, Ryan Renegar, Emery Hoyle, Cass Blanke, and Drake Porter.
Honorary Pallbearers are Ron Kirkland, Bobby Tate, David Adderhold, Willie Freeman, and Henry Long.
Special thanks to Dr. Josh Vacik and staff, Dr. William Heaton, Hospice of North Alabama, Pride Senior Care and Cynthia Brannon, Tender Care workers, Verborie Shaw, Nicole Simpson, Machelle Abernathy and Pam Ingram.
Donations can be made to Helen Keller Public Library, St. Jude or a favorite charity.
You may visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
