FLORENCE — Elder Virginia Roy Summerhill, 89, died November 8, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 7 pm. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence. Funeral will be Monday at noon at Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Florence. Burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. Public viewing will be Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.