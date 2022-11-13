FLORENCE — Elder Virginia Roy Summerhill, 89, of Florence, AL passed Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Visitation will be today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral home, Florence. Funeral service for Mrs. Summerhill will be 12:00 p.m. Monday, November 14, 2022, Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Florence, AL. Rev. Dr. Laurentis Barnett officiating. Burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence, AL. The body will be placed in the church at 11:00 a.m. The public viewing will be Sunday, 1-8:00 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing
She leaves to cherish her memories: three children, Dr. Ann Roy Moore, CMSGT(RET), Ralph L. Roy (Curtiss), and Mr. Oliver James Roy; grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
