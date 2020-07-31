KILLEN — Virginia Ruth LeMay Covington, 86, of Killen passed away on July 29, 2020.
A visitation will be held on August 1, 2020 at Elkins East Chapel from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. with service to follow at 11:00 A.M. Due to the circumstances and health concerns it is requested that only members of the family and church attend. The service will be officiated by Paul Sheehan of Brookhill Church of Christ. A private family graveside will be held after the service at Peck Cemetery in Killen, Alabama.
Virginia Ruth LeMay Covington was born March 31, 1934 in Florence, Alabama to Wilburn and Esther LeMay. She graduated from Rogers High School. Ruth married Fred David “Pudgy” Covington on June 22, 1955. Ruth and Pudgy were married for 61 years. The couple both worked for the Alabama State Parks for 30+ years, retiring from Joe Wheeler State Park. Ruth was a faithful Christian; and a devout member at Brookhill Church of Christ.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Wilburn and Esther LeMay; her loving husband, Fred David “Pudgy” Covington; and brother, Leon LeMay.
Ruth is survived by her children, Carol Covington, Connie Covington Mask, Sharon (Johnny) Covington Tidwell, David (Tina) Covington; brother, Oscar (Mary Ruth) LeMay; sister, Patricia (Mike) LeMay Clements; grandchildren, Brett (Michelle) Mask, Hannah Mask (Bobby Bozeman), Matthew (Rachael) Tidwell, Erin Tidwell, Emma Covington, Maggie Covington, Brody Covington; great-grandchildren, Rowan and Briggs Mask.
Pallbearers include Lang Hughes, Patrick Hughes, Darrell Lester, Brett Mask, Matthew Tidwell, and Brody Covington.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Green Oaks Inn of Florence, Alabama or El Reposo Nursing Facility in Greenhill, Alabama in Ruth’s name.
The family would like to extend gratitude and special thanks to the staff at Green Oaks Inn and El Resposo Nursing Facility for their overwhelming support and help throughout the life of Ruth Covington.
Commented