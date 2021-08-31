MUSCLE SHOALS — Virginia Schulte, age 92, of Muscle Shoals, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021. The graveside funeral service will be Thursday, September 2, at 2:00 p.m., at Shady Grove Cemetery. Eddie Osborn will officiate.
Mrs. Schulte was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Schulte.
Survivors include her children, Pam Whitworth (Danny), Berry Schulte (Lynn), Wayne Schulte (Linda), and Gary Schulte (Sherry); sister, Betty Marlar; nine grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Schulte’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family acknowledges with sincere gratitude the care received from Hospice of North Alabama.
An online guest registry is available at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented