FLORENCE — Virginia Stricklin Beard, Florence, AL was born April 1, 1933 in Wayne County, TN, the daughter of the late Elbert Lee and Clara Lee Gallien Stricklin. She married Noel Lester Beard April 28, 1955 and he preceded her in death December 8, 1996.
Mrs. Beard, a retired supervisor with Ford Motor Company, had worked at Stylon Tile and Murray Ohio Manufacturing Company. She was a member of the Jacksonburg Church of Christ, Florence, Alabama and departed this life, Monday, February 8, 2021 at her home at the age of 87 Years, 10 Months, 7 Days.
Survivors, son, Phillip Beard (Fran) of Fayetteville, TN; daughter, Sherrie Beard, Florence, AL; grandchildren, Joshua Fowlkes (Julie), Justin Fowlkes, Meghan Travis (Nick) and Haylee Beard; great-grandchildren, Bentlee Travis, Rue Beard and Bailor Travis; brothers, John D. Stricklin and Neal Stricklin, wife, Bobbie Dean, all of Collinwood, TN, and nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, Mrs. Beard was preceded in death by brothers, Shalor Stricklin, Robert Stricklin and Marion Stricklin.
Services will be today, February 11, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Shackelford Funeral Directors chapel, Collinwood, Tennessee, with Garry Gooch and Austin Swinea officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens, Collinwood, Tennessee with Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County assisting the family. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to service time at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Phillip Beard, Joshua Fowlkes, Nick Travis, Ronnie Gist, Jerry Fowlkes and Brian Cannon.
