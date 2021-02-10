FLORENCE — Virginia Stricklin Beard, Florence, AL was born April 1, 1933 in Wayne County, TN, the daughter of the late Elbert Lee and Clara Lee Gallien Stricklin. She was united in marriage to Noel Lester Beard April 28, 1955 and he preceded her in death December 8, 1996.
Mrs. Beard was a retired supervisor with Ford Motor Company and had worked at Stylon Tile and Murray Ohio Manufacturing Company. She was a member of the Jacksonburg Church of Christ in Florence, AL. She departed this life on Monday, February 8, 2021 at her home at the age of 87 Years, 10 Months, 7 Days.
She is survived by a son, Phillip Beard (Fran) of Fayetteville, TN; a daughter, Sherrie Beard of Florence; grandchildren, Joshua Fowlkes (Julie), Justin Fowlkes, Meghan Travis (Nick) and Haylee Beard; great-grandchildren, Bentlee Travis, Rue Beard and Bailor Travis. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Beard was preceded in death by brothers, Shalor Stricklin, Robert Stricklin and Marion Stricklin.
Services will be Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel, Collinwood, TN, with Garry Gooch and Austin Swinea officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens, Collinwood, TN with Shackelford Funeral Directors of Wayne County assisting the family. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 11 a.m. to service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Beard, Joshua Fowlkes, Nick Travis, Ronnie Gist, Jerry Fowlkes and Brian Cannon.
