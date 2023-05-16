FLORENCE — Virginia Viola Watson Delano, 87, died May 12, 2023. Visitation was held at Greenview Funeral Home from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, 2023. A graveside service followed in Greenview Memorial Park.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you