FLORENCE — Virginia Wright, 96, of Florence, passed away August 13, 2019. She was a longtime member of St.John’s United Methodist Church and retired with City of Florence, Librarian.
Visitation will be August 16, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Reverend Mike Samuels.
Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer J. Hipps and Mary Elizabeth Wilson Hipps; her first husband, Claude Statom; second husband, Travis E. Wright; daughter, Deborah S. Rinehard as well as eight brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Brian Rinehard (Nikki) of Eastaboga, AL, Craig Rinehard of Decatur and Chris Rinehard (Jill) of Florence; six great- grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephew.
