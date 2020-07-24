ROGERSVILLE — Viva Lee Perry Wallace, 93, of Rogersville passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her residence. Ms. Wallace was a lifelong member of Rogersville. She was baptized at a young age and a member of Romine Church of Christ.
A private family visitation will be held with a graveside service following in Wallace Cemetery at 10 a.m. today, July 24th. Cedric McNeill will be officiating. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Ms. Viva Lee is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Lester Hoyt Wallace; parents, Ed and Edna Perry; sisters, Rosa Nell Collier, Robbie Nell Roberson, Patsy Stark, Faye Scott; brothers, Austin Perry, Oneal Perry, Junior Perry and Delmar Perry. She is survived by her children, Lester Wallace of Rogersville, Ronnie Wallace of Florence, John Stanley (Wanda) Wallace of Florence, Vickie (Jimmy) Halbrooks of Decatur; grandchildren, Jennifer Halbrooks, Amy Reeves, William Wallace, Wesley Wallace, Thomas Wallace, Lesley Merrill; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Estelle Terry, Alton Perry, Elmer Perry; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
