FLORENCE — Mrs. Vivian Vernell Anderson, 68, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Public viewing will be from noon to 8 p.m., Monday, at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home-Muscle Shoals. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, at Burrell-Slater Gymnasium, located at 610 West College Street-Florence, AL 35630. With burial in Peters Cemetery. Please keep the Anderson Family and the entire staff of Bunyan’s Barbecue in your prayers.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.