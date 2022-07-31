FLORENCE — Vivian Elaine Horton, 67, died July 29, 2022. A graveside service will be Monday at 2 p.m. in Community Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. An online guestbook may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com

