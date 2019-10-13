RUSSELLVILLE — Vivian Inez Liles, age 80 of Russellville, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Cottage of the Shoals Nursing Home & Rehab Center.
Mrs. Liles was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother and she loved her music and working in her flowers. She will be missed by all who knew her.
The visitation will be 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel, with the funeral following at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel. Bro. Greg Beasley will officiate the service. Burial will be at Shoals Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Jack Hurst and Talmadge Roy Liles; parents, Joseph and Oma Pace; and her brothers and sisters.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Tammy Dolan (husband, Tony), Sonya Olson (husband, Bryan), Roger Hurst, Britteny Honan; grandchildren, Jackie Melton (Tyler), Ashley Dolan, Tyler Liles, Tristan Liles, Xena Hurst; great-grandchildren, Taylin Honan, Elaina Honan, Brantley Melton, Caitlynn Liles, Savannah Liles, Brody Liles, Brady Liles, Myles Liles; brother, Johnny Pace; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Southern Care Hospice and the Cottage of the Shoals for your love and care of our family.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
