TOWN CREEK
Vivian Jean Garner, 72, died November 26, 2020. Public viewing will be 12-8 p.m. Friday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Red Bank M.B. Church, Town Creek. Burial will be in Red Bank Cemetery.
