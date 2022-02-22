HAMILTON — Vivian Jones, 95, died February 20, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Poplar Log Church with Hamilton Funeral Home directing. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

