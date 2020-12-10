FLORENCE

Vonda Briley, 75, died December 8, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Grace Life Church of Muscle Shoals. The body will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

