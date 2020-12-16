TOWN CREEK — Vonda Frances Bynum Simmons, 53, died December 10, 2020. Public viewing will be Thursday from 12-8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Jones Cemetery, Town Creek.

