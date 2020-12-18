TOWN CREEK — Public Viewing for Ms. Vonda Frances Bynum, 53, was noon to 8 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service is 11 a.m. today in Jones Cemetery, Town Creek.

