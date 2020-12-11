FLORENCE
Vonda Gail Briley, age 75, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Visitation will be today, December 10th from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will be Saturday, December 12th at 1:30 p.m. at Grace Life Church of The Shoals. She will lie-in-state one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
She was a member of Grace Life Church of The Shoals and was retired as Director of Food Services at the church.
Preceding her in death were her mother, Vertle King Eddy; father, Dubert D. Eddy; husband, Lonnie G. Briley, Jr. Survivors are her son, Jason Briley; sister, Joyce James.
A special thanks to Encompass Health Care and Staff for their love and care. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com.
