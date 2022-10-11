FLORENCE — Vonda Gayle Thompson died October 7, 2022. Graveside service will be 12 p.m. Wednesday at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Florence with Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.