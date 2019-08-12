ANDERSON — Vonda Lee Druschel, 80, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at her residence. She was a member of Clements Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 13, 6 to 8 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Clements Baptist Church with Tim Anderson and Charles Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in Mitchell Cemetery.
Mrs. Druschel was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Athlee Patterson; husband, Hans Druschel; son-in-law, Lendell Lamar. She is survived by her children, Tim (Angie) Druschel, Nora Lamar, Tammy (Eric) Thigpen, and Tina (Shawn) Elmore; grandchildren, Kimberly (Chris) Alexander, Jennifer (Anthony) Jackson, Jessica Thigpen, Ashley Elmore, and Lucas Thigpen; great grandchildren, Aiden, Zoey, Zachary, Isabella, and Easton; sister, Diane Embry; and numerous neices and nephews.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories to the Druschel family.
