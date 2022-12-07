IUKA, MISSISSIPPI
Vonda Leigh Brown, 54, of Iuka, Mississippi, died on Friday, December 2, 2022, in her home. Mrs. Brown was a Christian and enjoyed the services at Petersville Church of Christ in Florence, AL. She also enjoyed crafting and cooking. She was a huge fan of Elvis and James Dean. Most of all, though, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.
Mrs. Brown is survived by her husband, Harold Gene Brown; her father, Hugh Lee Gresham (Glenda); her children, Johnathan Deese (Heather), Shonda Deese-Jones(Michael), and Justin Deese; her grandchildren, Zelia and Ada Deese; and her sisters, Tina McFall, Jill Hamilton, Kristi Huffine, and Amanda Stricklin. She was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Gail Gresham; her grandparents, Cecil and Helen Young and Marvin and Barbara Gresham.
Visitation is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Funeral services are scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Pallbearers include members of Mrs. Brown’s family. Interment will be in Antioch Cemetery.
