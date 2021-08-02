FLORENCE — Voncile A. Lee, age 90 of Florence, AL, passed away on July 27, 2021. Voncile was born October 5, 1930, to Emmette and Addie Goodman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her grandson, Joel Smith.
Voncile is survived by daughters, Brenda Black and Sherry Smith (Bobby); her grandchildren, Shannon Black, Chanc Pringle (Jeff), Chara Black, and Revel Black, Jr,; and great grandchildren, Skylar Curtis, Buddy Curtis, Aliyah Smith, Revel Smith, Xander Pringle, Xaidyn Pringle, Kai Liyah Littleton, Desirae Joplin, and Blair Varnell.
The family extends thanks to the nurses and doctors at North Alabama Medical Center, and special thanks to Dr. Lyman Mitchell. At this time, services are pending.
Commented