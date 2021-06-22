IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — W.D. “Dan” Young, 84, died June 19, 2021. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Iuka Baptist Church with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, TN, and Palmer Home for Children in Columbus, MS.

