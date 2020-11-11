VINA
Reverend W.D. Humphres, 87, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at home with family and loved ones by his side. He was born in Vina, Alabama to Dalton and Gladys Humphres. He was member of the First Baptist Church of Red Bay.
Services will be today, November 11, at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Vina, AL with Brother Larry Hill and Brother Bill Harper officiating and will be private, attended by the family only due to the pandemic. The family is asking everyone else who would want to attend to remain in their vehicles. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery and those that want to pay their final respects may go to the graveside during burial, as there will not be a family receiving line. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years, Faye Humphres; two daughters, Victoria Dehart (Kerry) and Teresa Thornton (John); son-in-law, Donnie Jackson (Shirley); five grandchildren, Derek Jackson (Jessica), Adam Lesley (Summer), Sarah Sibley (Tyler), Christopher McDaniel (Emily) and Elizabeth Cortez (Carlos); eight great-grandchildren, Anna Claire Jackson, Lilly Grace Lesley, Dawson Lesley, Zoey Halbert, Abigale and Conner McDaniel, Deborah Jane Sibley and Johnathan Dee McDaniel; brother, H.B. Humphres and sister, Vula Fay Edwards.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Jackson; a grandson, Joshua Lesley; a brother, Trenton Lee Humphres and his parents.
Pallbearers will be Adam Lesley, Derek Jackson, Donnie Jackson, Tyler Sibley, John Thornton and Glen Vinson.
