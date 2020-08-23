OLIVE BRANCH, MISS. — W.E. Johnson, 88, died August 21, 2020. Graveside service is 1:30 p.m. Monday, in Old Bethel Cemetery. Visitation is noon to 1 p.m. Monday at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Mr. Johnson was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

