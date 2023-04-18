HAMILTON — W. Edward Cook, 92, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 11:30 a.m., until service time beginning at 1 p.m., at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Hamilton City Cemetery.

