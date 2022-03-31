MUSCLE SHOALS — W.J. Hooper, Sr., 94, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, April 1, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Allsboro Presbyterian Church, Cherokee. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Buddy Dover officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
W.J. was a native of Allsboro and a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during WWII. W.J. was a project manager for several large construction projects in the Shoals area. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Mavis Hooper, Jim Hooper, Mildred McDonald, Adele Stamps, Zora Lee Nunley, Jerry Hooper, Della Mae Epps, and Jewel Woodis.
W.J. is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Betty Jean Mourfield Hooper; son, Jeff Hooper; and sister, Flora Nelson, of Athens.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
