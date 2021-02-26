TUSCUMBIA — W L Overton, 83, of Tuscumbia, AL, passed away February 24, 2021 in Baton Rouge, LA, where he lived for the last four years so he could be close to his family.
W L was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Linda Overton and his beloved wife of over 50 years, Maxine West Overton.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Regina and Reb Blanchard and Sara and Brad Byrd (granddaughter and her husband), as well as his three greatgrandsons, Landon, Austin, and Mason Byrd. W L was also very close to his cousin, L V Russel, a resident in the area of Alabama where he lived for most of his life.
W L was always dedicated to his work as a means to provide for his family and enjoyed several positions with various companies. In later life he owned a convenience store in Colbert Heights and later worked for the Colbert County Sheriff’s Department before retiring.
Viewing will be held at Colbert Memorial Chapel on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. with a service in the chapel to follow.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
Commented