LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — W.L. Wright, 84, died October 25, 2020. Visitation will be today from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Memory Gardens of Hardin County. Mr. Wright served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.

