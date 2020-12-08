KILLEN — W. Louise Benson, 95 of Killen, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. Mrs. Benson was a member of Killen Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 10, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home, funeral services will follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Stan Dean and Jackie Richardson officiation. Entombment will follow in Greenview Memorial Park; Love Mausoleum.
Mrs. Benson was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Mondel Benson; sisters, Jewell Mae Richardson and Artie; brothers, Edward, Nobel, Hugh L, Archie, Sonny, and Forrest Vaden. She is survived by her daughters, June Dailey (Jerry), Killen, AL and Brenda Pennington (late Ed), Houston, TX; grandchildren, Christy Wheeler (Bill), Seabrook, TX, Stephen Pennington (Tiffany), Las Vegas, NV, Derek Dailey (Erin), Cloverdale, AL, and Daira Hogeland, Gardendale, AL; great grandchildren, Natalie Somogyi, Benji Wheeler, Ada Grimes, Vivian Hogeland, and Duke Dailey.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Ellis, Dale Winborn, Derek Dailey, Stephen Pennington, James Vaden, and Randall Vaden. Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Thompson, Boone Carter, Gil Carter, Gatlin Vinson, Corey Brooks, Ryan Keelon, Kevin Keelon, Anthony Richardson, and Tyler Wilson.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rustic Youth Camp, 1520 Hwy 33, Russellville, AL 35653; Killen Church of Christ Youth, 1560 Hwy 72, Killen, AL 35645; or Kindred Hospice, 3230 Florence Blvd, Florence, AL 35634.
