FLORENCE — William Oscar “W.O” Springer, Jr. of Florence, born on January 14, 1935 and passed away on July 29, 2022 at the age of 87. Visitation will be today, August 5th, from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The service will be Saturday, August 6th at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Tim Grigsby officiating. Burial will be in Restview Cemetery in Loretto, Tennessee. Pallbearers will be nephews, honorary pallbearers will be his co-workers at Shoals Provision and his golfing buddies.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Oscar, Sr. and Mary Etta Davis Springer; great-grandson, Turner Ray Wilbanks; sisters, Louella Butler and Bessie Hamner; brothers, Sanford Springer, Dock Springer, and Jesse Springer.
Survivors are the love of his life, his wife, Jane McGuire Springer of 67 years; daughter, Michelle Cabler (Mark); granddaughter, Alyssa Cabler Wilbanks (Cody); grandsons, William “Will” Cabler (Daisy), and John Cade Cabler; great-grand daughter, Palmer Wilbanks; special nieces and nephews and an unbelievable number of friends who loved him.
W.O. was a 1954 graduate of Rogers High School where he was a member of the school’s first basketball and baseball teams. W.O. was a U.S. Army veteran having served for his country from 1958 through 1960 and the Army Reserves for four years. He was employed with Stylon Ceramic Tile from 1954 – 1968 where he was certified in Time and Motion Studies from the University of Ohio. He obtained an Associates Degree in Business and began a 52-year career in sales. He was currently employed by Shoals Provision where he had worked for the last 32 years. His love of sports continued throughout his life, playing baseball, softball, bowling, and his favorite sport, golf where he made many lifelong friends and passed on the love for the sport to his grandson. He will be loved and missed not only by his family but his many friends he made in his lifetime. You may send condolences to wfunerals.com
Commented