LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Wade Durham, 73, died May 21, 2021. Visitation will be May 23, 2021, form 5-8 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Monday, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Shaw Cemetery. Mr. Durham served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.

