KILLEN
Douglas Wade Killen, 72, of Killen, AL, passed away at his residence on September 1, 2019.
Wade was born on October 9, 1946 in Loretto, TN. A graduate of Coffee High School and Draught School of Drafting, Wade started a lifelong career with motorcycles and racing at Harley- Davidson in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He went on to open San Diego Cycle Salvage in California where he met his wife, Maria Killen. He moved back to Alabama in 1988 where he worked at various motorcycle shops in the area and went on to retire from Universal Cycle Parts in Florence, AL. Wade was an avid motorcycle enthusiast who belonged to many clubs including North Alabama Vintage Motorcycle Club.
He is survived by his loving father, Fulton “Pete” Killen; wife of 32 years, Maria Killen; children, Douglas Killen Jr. (Myndi) and Vanessa Killen; brother, Jimmy ”Dale” Killen; grandkids, Austin and Walker Killen; and niece and nephew, Hailey Killen and Jamie Killen.
Wade was preceded in death by his loving mother, Helen Frances Lyons Killen; brother, Lewis Ty Killen; and grandparents, Luther (Verda) Killen and Mack (Ollee) Lyons.
The funeral service will be Thursday, September 5th at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Greenhill Funeral Home with Brother Don Williams officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Ron Jackson, Bryan Carbine, Andy Whitehead, Jeff Tippett and Jamie Killen.
Honorary pallbearers will be Austin and Walker Killen, Reed LeFan and Randy Patterson.
The family would like to send special thanks to Dr. Wampler, Southern Care Hospice and his amazing nurse, Carrie Hannah.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented