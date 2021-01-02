LORETTO, TN — Wade Anthony Smith, 67, died December 30, 2020. Visitation will be on January 2, 2021, at Lexington First Baptist Church. There will be no funeral service. Greenhill Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

