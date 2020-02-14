TUSCUMBIA — Walker H. “Pappy” Kirkland, 96, died February 13, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Tuscumbia Church of Christ. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with burial in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family.

