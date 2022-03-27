SHEFFIELD — Walker Rowell, 86, died February 18, 2022 at his residence. Public viewing will be Monday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Funeral will be noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
