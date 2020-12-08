MILAN, ILLINOIS — Wallace Chance, 93, formerly of Spruce Pine, died December 3, 2020 due to COVID-19. He was the son of Hubert and Mary Lo “Doskie” Hargett Chance.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.